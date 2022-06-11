How long will Jeff Goldblum survive in a world of dinosaurs?

If dinosaurs were to live among us, how long do you think you can survive?

It's one of those fun hypothetical questions that we toss around, but as Jurassic World Dominion premieres this week, it could be food for thought.

And it's something we wanted to hear from the man Jeff Goldblum himself.

At the press conference for Jurassic World Dominion in May, we posed this question to Jeff and he thinks he'll get by with some luck.

The 69-year-old actor said: "Well, geez, I'm a lucky guy. I don't know why. So far, sometimes I've crossed the street when I shouldn't have. And I don't know, I've been lucky.

"I've never gone near big animals so I've never had an experience like that... Our dog Woody, who is a great big standard poodle, well, he's very powerful. You know, all animals are so athletic and he can run 10 times faster than I can...

"But I haven't had a bad encounter with him. So maybe there's something about me that's lucky. So maybe I would do okay. I would hope so."

In Dominion, Jeff reprises his role as Dr Ian Malcolm from the Jurassic Park films and will be joined onscreen by the other original cast members Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant).

"I was so excited. You could have knocked me over with a feather. Is that the expression?" he laughed, and continued: "This franchise, these movies back in '93 were so spectacularly enjoyable for me... and then working with Laura Dern and Sam Neill back then — life-changing."

Jeff regarded the role as a "landmark moment" and said he learnt a lot from working with director Steven Spielberg. Though he eventually "focused less on my so-called career", he came to realise over time that Jurassic Park was "a good thing to have done".

He shared: "I think it made a big difference. And then of course, seeing people come up to me over the last couple of decades and be so thrilled to have seen it... That's a really life-enhancing and just beautiful thing to have experienced."

Jurassic World Dominion is now showing in cinemas.

