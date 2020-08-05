How to meet your fave celebrities during this Covid-19 period

Before the stay-at-home and circuit breaker measures were in place, everyone had plans. Whether it was for a short vacation or to go to a concert, they’ve now been cancelled due to the pandemic.

But fret not, for there are still ways to immerse yourself and have ‘vacations’ — you could go on Google Earth and explore the place you were meant to go. You can even ‘meet’ your favourite celebrities!

Well, not physically, but through other online platforms. Here are a few ways you can still meet your favourite celebrities during this period.

VLIVE

If you're more into the K-pop scene and you'd like to interact with your favourite Korean artist, VLIVE is the place for you. There's hundreds of Korean celebrities on the platform, and there's also a lot of live streams going on each day, so you'll definitely be spoiled for choice.

Some artists you can watch on VLIVE include BTS, Blackpink, and ITZY - and that's just scratching the surface. What's more, the platform also allows for artists to post videos, so even if you aren't able to catch a livestream, you'd still have a bunch of videos to watch on your favourite artist's channel.

Lysn

If livestreams and videos aren't your thing, and you prefer texting instead, why not try the Lysn app that connects you to your favourite K-pop artists such as EXO and NCT?

This app not only allows you to get messages from them (not personalised, unfortunately), but you can also join communities suited to your interests. And even though the text in this app is all in Korean, do not fret, as there's auto-translation support available in a variety of languages.

Through the app, you can even join official fan clubs (for a fee) to unlock access to even more content.

ACE

If you'd like to get the meet-and-greet experience even when you're at home, it's possible with ACE. And this time, you won't have to spend $300 to $400 to meet them. In fact, you could get personal video messages at around $70, or even lower!

Some of the featured celebrities that you could 'meet' include Kumar, Joey Mead King and Jasmine Henry. And it doesn't have to be just personalised messages, it could be to answer burning questions or even a sneak peak behind the scenes.

You could even submit the names of stars you wish to book but are not listed on the platform, under the "Request a Star" feature.

So, if you'd like to give a video message from a celebrity to a friend or you have someone you're aching to 'meet', ACE can help you with that.

YouNow

PHOTO: Apple App Store Preview

YouNow is a platform where you can view broadcasters and chat with people from all around the world. It's where you can most probably find a wide array of content - there are people doing mukbangs, gaming livestreams, or just simple sit-down live streams. Whatever it is you're looking for, YouNow probably has it.

And that includes celebrities! Occasionally, celebrities will make use of YouNow to hold livestreams to interact with their fans. There's also a bunch of popular livestreamers who frequently hold streams to interact with viewers, so keep a lookout for those as well!

Skoozi

Available on the Apple App Store, this app allows users to connect with celebrities and influencers. Simply choose a celebrity that's on Skoozi and purchase a personalised video message, a one-on-one live chat, or even a shoutout!

Some of the celebrities you'll be able to find on Skoozi include Tyler Posey, Romany Malco, and DJ Williams, just to name a few. Plus, this way of 'meeting' and interacting with your favourite celebrity is way more affordable than a physical meetup event and it's also way more convenient. Win-win.

Cameo

Similar to ACE and Skoozi, Cameo is another platform where users can interact with celebrities and get them to deliver personalised short video messages. What's different about this app is the wide array of celebrities on the platform. But do keep in mind that this platform is also pricier than the other two aforementioned ones.

Some of the celebrities you'll be able to find on this platform include Perez Hilton, Ziggy Marley and even Snoop Dogg - and these are just some of the hundred of celebrities they have on their platform.

Instagram Live

PHOTO: Apple App Store

If you're looking to connect with your favourite celebrity, following them on Instagram is a must. And besides keeping up with their stories and posts, make sure to keep a look out for their Instagram Live sessions too!

Especially during this period where everyone's at home, most celebrities go on Instagram Live really often.

Some of the celebrities known to go on live nowadays would be Cardi B, Vanessa Hudgens, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and the list goes on. So make sure you're following you're favourite celebrities to get a notification whenever they go on Live.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.