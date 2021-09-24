How these 5 stars celebrated Mid-Autumn Festival 2021 with their kids

With the full moon during Mid-Autumn Festival symbolising reunion, it’s the perfect time of the year to gather loved ones and enjoy a peaceful night together. And just like the rest of us, celebs know how to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with gusto.

Aside from indulging in delicious mooncakes, celebrities and their kids showed us special ways of celebrating the festival.

Yvonne Lim throws a festive barbecue party

Local actress Yvonne Lim celebrated this year’s festival with a mini barbecue party with her family along with Hong Huifang, Zheng Geping and their son Calvert Tay. Former Mediacorp actress Ivy Lee also joined in on the festivities through a FaceTime call.

In her Instagram post, she shared that in Taiwan, having BBQs are more common than carrying lanterns.

With a desire to combine both traditions, Yvonne spent a night with her kids having BBQ, lantern lighting, mooncakes and pomelos.

Xu Bin proudly showcases son’s homemade lantern

As it’s better to stay indoors nowadays, actor and former Campus SuperStar contestant Xu Bin celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival at home eating mooncakes with his son.

In his Instagram post on Tuesday (Sept 21), the celeb dad shared that his son Ethan made a lantern out of recycled materials in school.

Sheila Sim has family dinner

Following a family tradition, actress Sheila Sim had dinner with her loved ones, taking to Instagram to share a post of their day out with baby Layla.

As the toddler can’t walk on her own yet, she paraded her lantern using a tricycle. Sheila also hoped that her daughter would be able to handle a traditional lantern next year around.

Joanne Peh makes clay mooncakes with kids

Of course, mooncakes are a must and should be included in the celebrations. But actress Joanne Peh added a little twist to the popular snack and instead made it a “learning and exploratory” activity with her kids.

She and her kids not only made lanterns but also clay mooncakes. While the activity was meant for the little ones to enjoy, Joanne shared that all the adults ended up having a go at it as well.

Tavia Yeung catches the moon with baby daughter

Hong Kong celeb mum Tavia Yeung also took to Instagram to share how she and her family spent the Mid-Autumn Festival with a small celebration outside with lanterns as they viewed the full moon in all its glory.

In her post, she shared an adorable picture of her baby daughter Hera, with pomelo peels over her tiny head. This had her Instagram followers going ga-ga at her adorable little girl.

