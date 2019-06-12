How a tipsy Tom Holland helped keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tom Holland told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about how he helped smooth things over between Sony Pictures and Marvel to keep Spider-Man as part of the MCU.

The actor said: "I wouldn't say it was entirely my doing."

He then jokingly added: "I saved Spider-Man!"

In August, Sony Pictures announced that it would be continuing the franchise without Marvel's involvement, stating that any partnership between the two was "100 per cent dead".

The 23-year-old Englishman then made an appearance at Disney's D23 Expo just days after the announcement to promote the film 'Onward'.

Fans, who had adopted the hashtag #SaveSpiderMan to urge Sony to make a deal with Marvel, were extremely receptive to his appearance.

Tom told Jimmy that he was "devastated" after the announcement and said his experience at the expo was "not the best day".

He also recalled asking for Bob Iger's email and phone number, explaining that he wanted to thank the Disney boss for "changing my life in the best way".

Marvel Studios is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Studios.