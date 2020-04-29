How to win a lunch with Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian for charity

Kim Kardashian West is giving one lucky fan the chance to have lunch with herself and her siblings Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian for charity.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is the latest celebrity to be nominated to raffle off a prize as part of the All-In Challenge, a star-studded initiative that aims to raise $100 million for non-profit organisations that support vulnerable communities amid the pandemic.

Kim, 39, who was nominated by pal Gisele Bundchen, will be donating to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

Kim announced in a video on Twitter: "The money raised here will help feed the hungry during this time of crisis. We're all in this together."

Alongside the clip, she tweeted: "Thanks to @giseleofficial I'm joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time.

"Join me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to https://allinchallenge.in/kkw to donate whatever you can.

"So many major stars have been participating in the All-In Challenge and they're all offering up once-in-a-lifetime experiences to help raise money for Covid-19 relief."

What's more, the lucky winner will be flown out to Los Angeles with a plus-one for an overnight stay so the lunch can be filmed for the family's E! Show.

All that is required to enter is to make a donation to the campaign.

Kim taking part in the All-In Challenge comes after her friend Paris Hilton offered up the chance for someone to join her at the premiere of her upcoming YouTube documentary This Is Paris, and hang out with the 39-year-old heiress at her New York penthouse loft.

Gwyneth Paltrow also joined in by auctioning off her 2000 Oscars dress for coronavirus relief.

The 47-year-old actress wore the "sentimental" gown at the Academy Awards 20 years ago.

Posting on Instagram, Gwyneth confirmed: "Joining the #allinchallenge. In an effort to focus on organisations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund.

"I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine.

"Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100 per cent of funds will go to helping Americans currently experiencing food insecurity."

Gwyneth then challenged Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lake Bell to take part in the cause.

