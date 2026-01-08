Miracle doctor? Hua Chenyu’s arm injury 'healed' by Jackson Wang after handshake at countdown party

Former national fencer, pop idol, designer and entrepreneur — and now Jackson Wang is also a "miracle doctor".

The 31-year-old Hong-Kong-born pop star was invited as a performer to China broadcaster Hunan TV's New Year Eve Gala, where he performed Aaron Kwok's I Love You Forever with Chinese boy group Teens in Times, also known as TNT.

He also performed his own songs Access, Buck and Made Me A Man.

Close to midnight, Jackson, together with other performers including actors Dylan Wang, Tan Jianci, Meng Ziyi and Zhang Linghe as well as singers Hua Chenyu, Cyndi Wang, Elva Hsiao and Kenji Wu, gathered on stage to count down to the new year.

As they welcomed the new year, Jackson took selfies with Jianci and helped to take a video of the latter together with the other presenters of the variety show Hello, Saturday.

He continued with the celebration on stage and ran towards Chenyu, who was standing alone, and gave him a passionate handshake, before moving on to greet others.

While it was a friendly gesture on Jackson's part, it did "miracles" for the 35-year-old singer-songwriter, as his right arm injury was allegedly healed.

Recounting his experience of the countdown party, Chenyu laughed as he told his fans in a livestream on Jan 2: "At the stroke of midnight that day, Jackson came to shake my hand, and he shook it with force. I had been experiencing pain in my arm joint for about half a year... But when I woke up yesterday, my arm didn't hurt anymore.

"I thought to myself, 'Could he have treated my arm by shaking it?' I can't believe [his handshake] had such a chiropractic effect. I think he stretched [and eased] the tendons, so that when I extend my arms fully now, it doesn't hurt anymore."

Since then, some netizens have been calling Jackson a "miracle doctor".

One of them made a pun on Jackson's album name: "You can say he's a bit of a 'Magicman' himself."

