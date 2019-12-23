Huge Skywalker debut sales lowest of recent Star Wars trilogy

LOS ANGELES - "Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" blasted into theatres with $374 million (S$507 million) in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Sunday.

The massive ticket sales show "Star Wars" remains one of the premiere Hollywood franchises able to draw big crowds to theatres, but the results also fell short of the prior films in the current trilogy.

The 2015 movie "The Force Awakens opened with $517 million domestically and 2017's "The Last Jedi" had a $450 million global debut.

Roughly $176 million of the total for "Rise of Skywalker" came from the United States and Canada, ranking as the 12th-biggest opening of all time, and the third biggest in December, in the world's largest film market.

"That's a great number for December," said Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. "This is a huge franchise. It's got fans in every corner of the world."

But, Bock added, "that's a 20 per cent decline (domestically) from the last instalment. That's a cause for concern no matter how big your franchise is."

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the new movie concludes a story begun by George Lucas in 1977 and centred around a young hero named Luke Skywalker.

The latest episode, the ninth in the series, stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac as a trio taking up the fight against evil in the galaxy.

Critics have been divided on "Rise of Skywalker," with detractors saying the plot was convoluted and unimaginative.