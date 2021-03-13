Hugh Grant explains why he got into that 1995 sexual liaison with prostitute

Hugh Grant has said his 1995 sexual liaison with a prostitute happened because he was "not in a good frame of mind" about his acting talent.

The 60-year-old actor was arrested along with Divine Brown over two decades ago for engaging in a sex act in a parked car on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Hugh has now opened up on the chain of events that led him to the infamous incident, admitting his decision was motivated by him being dismayed about his "atrocious" acting in the movie Nine Months, which was just about to be released.

After attending a screening of the comedy and being disappointed by what was on screen the British star decided to drown his sorrows and that eventually led to his liaison with Divine.

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, he said: "I was about to launch my first Hollywood film — my timing was impeccable.

"My problem was — that was my first Hollywood film and I'd just been to see it.

"The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening.

"Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind.

"I had a Ken Russell kind of lunch — and one thing led to another. I just was disappointed in myself.

"I don't know what was going on. It was called Nine Months."

However, Hugh's concerns about his performance in the movie — which also starred Julianne Moore, Robin Williams and Jeff Goldblum — proved to be unfounded as it was a box office success going on to bank $138.5 million worldwide.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star added: "The film did alright at the box office, in fact I think it did quite well, and that's all Hollywood really cares about. They don't care what you get up to so long as you make them money."

At the time of the incident, Hugh was dating Elizabeth Hurley, who stayed with him through the ordeal. They eventually separated five years later, although they remain close friends to this day.

Hugh pleaded no contest to the charge and was fined $1,180, placed on two years' summary probation by Judge Robert J Sandoval and ordered to complete an AIDS education programme.

Hugh was also praised for not making any excuses for his actions when he was quizzed on the incident on several US talk shows, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Larry King Live, in the immediate aftermath as part of his Nine Months promotional commitments.

When Leno asked him "what the hell were you thinking?", Hugh answered: "You know in life what's a good thing to do and a bad thing to do. I did a bad thing."