Hugh Jackman and his wife had different ideas about parenting

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness had "different ideas".

The pair - who married in 1996 after meeting on the set of Australian TV series Correlli - have children Oscar, 22, and Ava, 17, but Hugh something the couple had "pre-discussed".

He told Radio Times magazine: "You fall in love with someone and you work out your relationship, it's great! All of a sudden, we had kids.

"The way I was parented, the way she was parented... all of a sudden... whoosh! And it wasn't just Deb and I, it was somehow our pasts coming together.

"We had really different ideas about being a parent. And we never really re-discussed it. We just assumed - we love each other, we don't argue, that's going to be fine."

In April, Hugh paid tribute to his "extraordinary" wife Deborra-Lee He wrote on Instagram at the time: "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife.

"Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!(sic)"

Hugh previously admitted that while some people consider marriage to be "so much work", his relationship "doesn't feel like that".

He explained: "People often say, 'Oh my god, marriage is so much work.' There are some things you gotta live by, but it doesn't feel like that.

It's been one of the best things in my life." The Logan star described his wife as the "most optimistic person" he has ever met.

He added: "Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I've ever met in my life. Like, if you ever want to play who's the happiest person in the room? Deb wins."