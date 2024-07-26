Hugh Jackman has fond memories of performing as a clown at children's parties.

The 55-year-old actor worked as Coco the Clown at children's parties prior to finding fame in Hollywood, and Hugh still has some fond memories of his old job.

The actor — who stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Wolverine — said on Hot Ones: "I literally rented a clown outfit, and me and this guy Stan, we went for birthday parties, and we had no skills. Literally no skills."

In response, Ryan joked: "So they robbed people, and that's how they did it. They robbed everyone."

Hugh then shared a story from one specific party.

He said: "I broke my rule and I did an eight year old party. I always knew that they were gonna find me out. And he found me out. And this kid yelled to his mom, 'Mom, this clown is crap.' I was like, 'Shut up kid, shut up kid.'"

Hugh still remembers underwhelming the kids with his efforts.

He recalled: "I just reached in. I grabbed eggs. I'm like, 'Yeah, what about that?' I just cracked it on my head.

"I just kept cracking and then they just jumped on top of me, and that's it. 50 bucks. Not worth it."

Meanwhile, Hugh recently revealed that he and Ryan are "genuinely rooting for each other" in all aspects of their lives.

The actors love to play up their faux rivalry — but they're actually really good friends away from the spotlight.

Appearing on Entertainment Tonight's Spilling the E-Tea, Hugh told Ryan: "[The best thing is] that I could tell you anything. I don't think there's [anything I couldn't tell you].

"I could literally tell you anything and also how I feel both of us — I'm stealing a little bit 'cause you described this perfectly — we are genuinely rooting for each other in every aspect of our lives."

[[nid:694408]]