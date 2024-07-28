Hugh Jackman loves challenge of transforming physique for Deadpool and Wolverine

Hugh Jackman relished the challenge of getting in shape for Deadpool and Wolverine.

The 55-year-old actor reprised the role of Wolverine for the new Marvel movie, and Hugh has revealed that he loved the challenge of transforming his physique.

The Hollywood actor - who stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in the film - told People: "I had got to the point, it must have been probably ten years ago, I was like, I'm not enjoying it. It was hurting. It was tough.

"But I've had a break, and I've been doing a lot of dance. I've been doing stage shows and arena shows. And so when I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled."

Hugh was pleasantly surprised by how well his body responded to the challenge.

He said: "My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realised how good it is for your brain.

"I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny - to get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in."

Meanwhile, Hugh previously advocated for mental health support for movie stars.

The actor suggested that it's important to take care "of the whole person".

Speaking to the BBC, Hugh explained: "There's a little part of the old school part of my brain [that thinks], 'Well, that's up to you to work out.' If you need to go to a doctor, for whatever reason, your foot, your mental health, you know, you work that out.

"But I think it certainly would be a sign from an employer that we understand taking care of the whole person, not just paying them, but taking care of their well-being in all forms is really, really important."