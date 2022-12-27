Hugh Jackman reveals Deadpool and Wolverine 'hate each other' in new film

Hugh Jackman's return to Wolverine was something long-awaited, and now that the Australian actor is confirmed to star in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 movie, fans can't help but wonder how the superheroes will interact with one another or if they get along at all.

In an interview with The Empire Film Podcast, Jackman revealed that Wolverine and Deadpool won't be seeing eye to eye. In fact, they hate each other.

"How do I categorise it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other," answered Jackman when asked about his character's relationship with Deadpool.

"I'm just talking from my perspective, [Logan's] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

Wolverine has never been one to tolerate shenanigans in his comic book history and as Marvel fans would know, Reynolds' Deadpool is full of them. With Wolverine's temperament and Deadpool's talkative and goofy nature, this is a dynamic that is sure to bring plenty of humour on screen.

Deadpool 3 is directed by Shawn Levy and is scheduled to be released on Nov 8, 2024. The movie will be the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature "in your face violence and hardcore".

Though no story details have been revealed yet, the chemistry and chaotic energy between the two characters should make it a fun and interesting ride, especially with Wolverine's addition presenting a host of storytelling opportunities.

