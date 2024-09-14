Hugh Jackman shares how meditation changed his life

Hugh Jackman uses daily meditation to stay "present" and "more able to connect to people".

The Deadpool and Wolverine actor, 55, has been open for years about he stays in top physical shape for his roles, but has now shared how he keeps his mind and spirit in tune.

He told People at the David Lynch Foundation's Meditate America Gala about how he had started meditating 31 years ago when he was a "younger acting student".

"I thought it would really help me with my acting. That's why I sort of went and it did," Hugh said.

Meditation has made a positive impact on his life, he said, adding: "It helps you to be more present, more creative, more energised, more able to connect to people.

"What I realised very quickly is that it changed everything in my life into better - my relationships, my sense of who I am, my accountability with who I am - literally, every aspect of my life changed."

Hugh stressed that he tried not to sound as if he was trying to convert people when he talked about the benefits of meditation.

"I am one of those people (where if) there's something good in my life - could be good restaurant, a good walk, or a beautiful day - I do like to talk to people around me: 'You gotta check this out'.

"I do like to share this. So, this is something very dear and important to me," he said.

The actor, who split from his long-time actress wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, added he meditates every day at lunchtime when he is on the set of movies.

He added: "For me, having that reset at lunchtime - I'll go back in the afternoon, and I can watch people on set sometimes flagging a little bit - and I'm like, 'Let's get ready to go'.

"It's not just energy. It's the quality of the energy that makes you feel grounded, feel present, more creative, more able to be spontaneous."

