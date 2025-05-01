Hulk Hogan launching own wrestling company

Hulk Hogan is launching his own wrestling company.

The 72-year-old star is teaming up with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff — who he first worked with under the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) banner in the mid-1990s — on a new venture called Real American Freestyle.

In a press release announcing the "unscripted freestyle wrestling league", the duo laid out pals "to disrupt innovation, entertainment, and the world's most popular style of wrestling".

In a statement, Hulk — the commissioner of RAF — said: "Real American wrestlers are some of the most disciplined, elite athletes in the world — but until now, they haven't had a true professional stage to showcase their greatness.

"Eric and I know how to build the kind of heat that grabs attention and we're going to make Real American Freestyle wrestling a must-see for fans."

The new company — which is being backed by hyper-growth consumer investor Left Lane Capital — is looking to start holding its first event in August, according to its official website.

There will be eight weight classes for the shows, with eight matches for men and four for women.

Eric — the company's Chief Media Officer — added: "I intimately understand and appreciate what it takes to perform at the level these athletes do, and I was always curious why this sport wasn't recognised for the potential it has.

"The stories we have to tell at Real American Freestyle and the accomplishments of the wrestlers are extraordinary.

"Not only will the audience be entertained by the product but the entire sport will be lifted as a result."

It marks the duo's first official collaboration since WCW closed its doors in 2000.

Whereas wrestling brands WWE are classed as sports entertainment, it appears RAF will be focused more on the competition, with storytelling elements used to promote the fighters.

