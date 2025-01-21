'Humans are not as great as we think': Tang Wei explores nature in Borneo

Chinese actress Tang Wei has recharged nearby before the Chinese New Year festive season.

In her recent Instagram posts, the 45-year-old, who is married to South Korean director Kim Tae-yong, shared photos of herself and their daughter Summer in Borneo.

Yesterday (Jan 20), she expressed her thoughts about spending time away from the hustle and bustle of cities.

In the photo, a man who seemed to be her tour guide is standing in front of a forest.

"In the past, I have always said that people are also animals, but this time in Borneo, especially in front of this tree, I feel like I've become a citizen of Lilliput… Humans are not as great as we think, we aren't the masters. At most, we are observing and being observed," she wrote.

She added that being in such an environment has left her feeling peaceful.

Tang Wei, who shot to international fame after Lust, Caution (2007), met her husband through the 2010 movie Late Autumn as actress and director respectively.

When filming wrapped, the two reportedly remained close friends until October 2013 when she visited South Korea for a commercial shoot.

They tied the knot the following year and had Summer in 2016.

