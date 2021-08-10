The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes starts filming next year

The Hunger Games book series by Suzanne Collins took the world by storm, and the movies that came after launched Jennifer Lawrence's career as Katniss Everdeen, the girl on fire.

The four movies, based on Collins' trilogy earned more than US$3 billion (S$4.07 billion) worldwide.

This success guaranteed that more stories in the universe would be told, including the upcoming prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

According to Deadline, a prequel film based on Suzanne Collins' novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is aiming to start production in the first half of 2022.

The prequel film will be about Coriolanus Snow at 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem.

The young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games, only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.

Casting has not yet been announced. Writer Collins will write the film and serve as executive producer. Oscar-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt will adapt the screenplay after previously serving as one of the writers of Catching Fire.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.