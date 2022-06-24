Hunger Games prequel casts Euphoria star Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

The casting for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes continues to grow, as it has found its Tigris Snow in Hunter Schafer, known for acting debut in HBO's Euphoria series.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter/TheHungerGames

The breakout star will play Coriolanus' cousin and confidant, who acts as his advisor in everything — from his mentorship approach to the core of his moral compass. She is joined by Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, who will be assuming the role of protagonist Lucy Gray, the girl tribute from District 12.

The latest adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novel is set to debut in theatres worldwide on Nov 17, 2023.

Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the four Hunger Games movies — Catching Fire, Mockingjay: Part One and Mockingjay: Part Two — will return to helm the project, with franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her partner Brad Simpson back as producers.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the prequel to Lionsgate's four-film franchise, which wrapped up in 2014 with a global earning of US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) at the box office. It follows the story of a young Coriolanus Snow, many years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem.

The complete logline reads:

"Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.

ALSO READ: Rachel Zegler set to play lead role for Hunger Games prequel

"But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a snake."

This article was first published in Geek Culture.