Is hunky actor Eddie Peng playing hard to get? He has not dated a woman in 5 years

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Eddie Peng admitted that he does not know where and how to find female company.
PHOTO: Instagram/yuyanpeng
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Hunky Taiwanese-Canadian actor Eddie Peng is not short of female attention but no woman has caught his eye.

But it is not that the 37-year-old is fussy over his choice of dates.

He told the host of the show A Date With Lu Yu that he has not dated for five years, blaming his zero love life on work pressures.

In the video of the show that has been posted online, he admitted that he once fell for someone who is not in the entertainment industry but work got in the way.

Peng said he has no girlfriend to share his vacation time with so he takes his mother along, though she is a reluctant traveller.

Even though he is keen to date after he is done with a movie shoot, he admitted that he does not know where and how to find female company.

Peng, who was previously linked to singer Jolin Tsai, 39, and actress Shu Qi, 43, is not in favour of match-making.

Nor does he think that he can recapture the thrill of his first love.

"Your first love is always the most memorable," he noted, adding that he has yet to reach that level of happiness in subsequent relationships.

For now, he will settle for the affections of movie-goers, hoping that they will fall in love with his Chinese New Year movie The Rescue, which is directed by Dante Lam.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

