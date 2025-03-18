Hwang Jung-eum in Singapore for holiday, visits Botanic Gardens and Clarke Quay

Hwang Jung-eum is in Singapore for a holiday.

The South Korean actress, 40, posted on Instagram several pictures of herself here today (March 18).

In one post, she is seen enjoying a morning walk at Botanic Gardens with a friend who lives in Singapore.

The duo had drinks at a bar in Clarke Quay and enjoyed lunch at Jumbo Seafood's The Riverwalk outlet.

Her friend also posted an Instagram Story early today, which showed Jung-eum happily exiting the baggage claim area at Changi Airport.

Jung-eum was last seen in two seasons of the K-drama The Escape of the Seven (2023 - 2024), in which she portrays a mother trying to find the daughter she abandoned.

In February 2024, she filed for divorce from professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don, whom she married in 2016. The couple have two sons.

