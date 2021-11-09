Crash Landing On You US remake: What we think will happen and our dream cast

Call us biased, but we don't have high hopes for the American remake of the sacred K-drama Crash Landing On You.

How they could possibly recreate the unique geopolitical tension between North and South Korea and cast a male lead as devastatingly gorgeous yet vulnerable as Hyun Bin (Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok) is beyond us.

But even as we — and 87 others who have signed a petition against the idea — grapple with this, we have to accept the powers-that-be are in the "final stages of a contract with Netflix US" for the remake.

To help us move past the first two stages of grief (denial and anger), we are throwing out ideas of what could possibly happen in the US remake of CLOY and who we think should be in the cast.

Crash Landing On US

Starring Hyun Bin, Jennifer Lawrence

A hot North Korean spy accidentally on purpose flies into American airspace and lands in the path of a beautiful entrepreneur-heiress.

Lying that he's a migrant farmer-inventor who was testing out his home-made paraglider at Kansas before strong winds blew him astray, he charms himself into her heart with scented candles, handmade noodles and ownself-ground coffee.

Alas, as he surreptitiously digs out state secrets behind her back, his true identity threatens to tear their love apart.

Crash Landing on Love Island

Starring Margot Robbie, Hyun Bin

A jaded American entrepreneur-heiress is paragliding at an exotic beach while on vacation when a freakish strong wind blows her to a remote island with no internet reception. As she dangles precariously on a tree, a handsome but solemn man rescues her to safety.

It turns out she's stuck at a drug farm/hideout and the man is an undercover Interpol cop working to bust the drug trafficking ring. He tries to protect her from the bad guys but when she's kidnapped by the kingpin, he launches a daredevil rescue attempt on just a motorcycle.

Crash Landing on Mexico

Starring Paris Hilton, Hyun Bin, with special appearance by Donald Trump

It's a world where the United States and Mexico are at war, separated by a tall long wall along the entire border erected under the unyielding demands of the POTUS. Families are torn apart and it's practically impossible to cross the borders legally.

An American entrepreneur-heiress accidentally crosses the darn wall while paragliding and lands on enemy territory. Assumed to be a spy and under pursue by the Mexican border patrol, she seeks refuge with the first person she meets - the sympathetic and dashing Captain Ricardo (whose parents migrated to Mexico decades ago).

He finds ways to help her return amid electricity blackouts and nosy neighbours, but what will become of their budding romance?

Got more ideas on how the US remake of Crash Landing On You could be a hit? Share with us!

