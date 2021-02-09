Best for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin to wed this year, Charmaine Sheh will marry a rich man, says local fengshui grand master

If you could catch a glimpse of your future, would you be curious or is ignorance bliss?

According to a recent Lianhe Wanbao report, local fengshui grand master Tan Khoon Yong looked into the birth dates of several of the hottest celebs in Singapore and the region to predict their fate and fortune in the upcoming year of the ox.

We'd be delighted if some of these come true. But as with many things, take it with a pinch of salt.

JJ Lin

His luck in 2021 will be extraordinary but JJ needs to marry a good wife to help manage his finances or it won't matter how much he earns. His luck will skyrocket after marriage.

Mark Lee

He had great luck in 2020, but Mark needs to be cautious in 2021. There may be some issues at home what will worry him. He should stay conservative this year and go all out in 2022.

Quan Yi Fong and Eleanor Lee

Yi Fong is wonderful at performing but her resilience can waver. She may appear well this year but it is worth seeking help when health-related issues arise.

Eleanor has many talents but she's weaker when it comes to administrative work. She needs a good manager to lead her. She'll encounter ups and downs this year and she must stay resilient.

Charmaine Sheh

She should have met her other half by now. Wealth will start rolling in after getting married and having kids. She'll likely marry a wealthy man who's not in showbiz.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

She's more inclined to make the first move than him, and it's better for them to marry in 2021.

Lee Min-ho

His career will reach greater heights in 2021 but then falter the following year. He's smart and hardworking, and he has many female benefactors around him.

Jolin Tsai

She should have met Mr Right in 2020 and it's up to her if she wants to get married in 2021. She has quite a few good suitors but she appears to be undecided. Jolin will help to boost her future husband's luck, and her fortune will improve after marriage and kids.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com