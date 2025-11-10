HyunA faints on stage at Waterbomb Macau, raising health concerns

K-pop star HyunA fainted on stage during her performance at the outdoor Waterbomb Macau festival last night (Nov 9), sparking concern among fans and concert-goers.

In videos captured of the incident, the 33-year-old is seen dancing to her hit song Bubble Pop! (2011), doing body rolls before suddenly collapsing to the floor. Two background dancers rush to her aid, followed by a security officer who carries her safely off-stage.

HyunA quickly took to Instagram to publish an apology, writing: "I'm so, so sorry. It's only been a short while since my last performance, and I wanted to show you the best side of me."

The former Wonder Girls and 4Minute member said she felt she was "not professional enough" and that she had no memory of the incident. She apologised to fans who attended the festival, especially since they had paid to see her perform.

"I'll work on building my stamina and work hard consistently from now on. If everything went exactly as I wished, it would be wonderful, but I'll try my best!"

While the cause of her on-stage fainting is unclear, some suggest it may be related to her recent strict dieting.

Earlier in October, HyunA announced that she would be going on a strict diet, even chiding herself: "HyunA, you ate a lot. Let's come to our senses and diet hard. You liked being skinny, so let's do it again!"

A month later, she posted a picture of her bruised feet on a weighing scale that displayed a weight of about 49kg. "It's really hard to change the front digits from the 50s range. There's still a long way to go. How much have you eaten so far? Kim Hyuna, Hyunaaa..."

Netizens expressed their concerns for the idol in the comments sections, with many urging her to take better care of herself, and others reminding her that she is enough.

One user wrote: "HyunA, I don't think you mean any harm, but just so you know these kinds of posts are harmful to many people who look up to you. If you need help, I hope you can use your resources to find the help you need."

Previous medical issues

In 2020, HyunA was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, characterised by a sudden drop in blood pressure, and heart rate due to stress, fatigue and extreme weight loss or dehydration. Known triggers include extreme tension, overworking and/or rapid weight changes.

That year, she delayed the release of her comeback single Good Girl and also postponed the release of her full studio album I'm Not Cool to January 2021.

In November 2019, HyunA revealed that she had been diagnosed with depression and panic disorder in 2016 when she was hospitalised.

HyunA is married to Yong Jun-hyung, a former member of K-pop boy band Highlight.

