'I actually cried from the pain': Eason Chan sustains back injury during Wuhan concert

The injury was so painful it had him in tears.

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan was performing a dance routine at one of his concerts in Wuhan, China, when he injured his back.

Hong Kong media HK01 reported that the 49-year-old was seen clutching his back with teary eyes during the concert on May 5.

He later suspended the dance segment and told fans: "I experienced an accident yesterday, I felt a sudden pull in my back and it happened because I got too excited. It has nothing to do with my age.

"I'm really worried about whether I can complete the show today. I can still sing but my physical energy isn't quite there. I actually cried from the pain just now. I've never experienced anything like this before."

The concert-goers cheered for him and Eason switched to taking song requests from the audience instead.

At the end of the show, he said: "I couldn't dance and be wild today and could only sing a few more songs. I hope you enjoyed that. It's strange how when you lose something, you gain something else.

"I couldn't dance because of my back pain and as a result, I sang more songs and received unexpected happiness."

