'I am thankful my life is flavourful': Ada Choi celebrates 50th birthday with 5 cakes

Most of us would have something special for our birthdays, and for Ada Choi, she had a lot of cake this year.

In a Weibo post on Monday (Sept 17) celebrating her 50th birthday that day, Ada posted photos of her party, including images of her holding a bottle of wine and a wrapped gift against a background of pink and white balloons and flower decorations, friends toasting their drinks and of her making wishes.

She wrote in her caption: "Today, I am 50 years old. My life is past its halfway mark. When I recalled the past 50 years yesterday, my tears kept flowing.

"I am thankful that my life was flavourful - sweet, sour, bitter… It made my life rich!

"Post-50 years old, I will face everything with a smile and bravely face all my uncertainties, worries, frustrations, happiness, excitement and contentment.

"Love all who blessed me! Thankful and glad to have you! (Tonight I will eat my fifth piece of cake, haha… The thought of it is perfect.)"

She also added the hashtags of "fragments of daily life", "520 confession day" and "a young girl's heart".

Many of her celebrity friends left well-wishes in the comments section of her post, including Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia, Taiwanese singer A-Lin, Chinese actress Cya Liu and Chinese folk singer Gong Lina.

Ada joined TVB after emerging second runner-up in Miss Hong Kong 1991, where the champion was Amy Kwok. She is known for TVB drama series Secret of the Heart (1998) and Healing Hands (1998).

She married Chinese actor Max Zhang in 2008, and they have three children aged three, 10 and 12.

