I Can See Clearly Now singer Johnny Nash dies aged 80

Johnny Nash has died aged 80.

The I Can See Clearly Now hitmaker passed away at his home yesterday (Oct 6), his son John Nash III confirmed to news outlets.

According to TMZ, he said: "He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything."

As of the time of writing, there is no information on Johnny’s cause of death, but TMZ has reported he died of natural causes.

The singer was born in Houston and made his debut as a major label artist in 1957 with the single A Teenager Sings the Blues.

However, it was his 1972 smash hit I Can See Clearly Now that found him star status, when it soared to the top of the charts and stayed there for four weeks.

Speaking about the joyful track, Johnny once said the message of the song was one "of hope and courage for individuals who have experienced adversity in their lives but have overcome it”.

Johnny sold more than one million copies of the single and it made him an international star, especially in Jamaica, where he became one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae on the island.

The musician also had hits with a cover of Doris Day’s A Very Special Love, as well as Sam Cooke’s Wonderful World, and the original song Let’s Go Dancing.

Johnny was reportedly in "declining health" for the past few months and is survived by his wife Carli and his son.