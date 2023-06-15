'I can't even buy a pair of socks with $130': Actress Kitty Zhang slammed by netizens for flaunting wealth on livestream

How many items can you buy with $130? For Chinese actress Kitty Zhang Yuqi, not a lot.

In a sales livestream with Taiwanese actor Hao Shaowen on Saturday (June 10), Kitty made a comment that rubbed netizens the wrong way.

Shaowen, 33, asked Kitty if she would pay 699 yuan (S$130) for a pair of wool socks from a Chinese brand's Australian wool quilt originally priced at 1,699 yuan.

"I can't even buy a pair of socks with 699 yuan," the 35-year-old actress answered, shocking many watching the livestream.

After getting slammed by netizens for her "arrogant" comment, Kitty tried to make a clarification on her Weibo account the following day.

Apologising for what she said during the livestream, Kitty explained that her original intention was to express that "wool is very expensive" and "some wool socks can't be bought at 699 yuan."

She was impressed that "high-quality wool from a well-known brand" offered at a good price.

"Thank you for your feedback. In future, I will try my best to express myself better to avoid misunderstandings," Kitty wrote.

However, some netizens were not buying it.

“Are you sure? Are wool socks really so expensive? Maybe I am ignorant,” one netizen said.

Back in 2018, Kitty showed off her luxurious lifestyle, sharing in a social media post that she never bought diamonds under one carat because "small diamonds are worthless."

She first rose to fame after starring in Stephen Chow's 2008 Hong Kong film CJ7.

The star later won the Best Actress award at the Chinese American Film Festival for her performance in 2011 historical drama White Deer Plain.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com