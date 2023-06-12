'I can't possibly drive a sports car to the market': Alex Fong on why he sold his Ferraris

Owning a sports car may be a dream for many, but for Hong Kong veteran actor Alex Fong, he's been there and done that.

In a recent episode of the YouTube series Girls Wanna Drive, hosted by TVB actress Catherine Chau, Alex took turns driving the Land Rover Defender 90 with her.

The 60-year-old also talked about his experience with owning multiple sports cars.

Forgetting how many cars he has run through over the years, Alex explained why he'd rather get a sports utility vehicle (SUV) now, which are typically seven- or eight-seaters.

"Those two-seater sports cars, when you buy one you're really excited, but once you pass that two-month honeymoon period, you'll just leave it there," he said.

Alex added that there's nowhere he can drive such cars to: "I can't possibly drive a sports car to the market right? I tried that once or twice but I thought it was so inconvenient."

The actor who never kept a car for longer than three years, has since sold all of his Ferraris, saying that he had learned to "let go".

His thinking has changed with age, he added, though he still gets tempted when he sees luxury cars.

"But my rationality wins over the demon," he admitted.

"The one I've 'driven' for the longest time would be my wife. That one can't be changed!" Alex joked, bringing up his wife, actress Hoyan Mok.

Alex, who was teased by Catherine for being dubbed a "professional racing driver" on Wikipedia, has participated in the Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific and FIA Formula E World Championship.

He replied: "Of course I'm not [a professional]. I just played around with it for a period."

