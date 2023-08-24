'I currently weigh 40kg and have a 21-inch waist': 1980s sex symbol Amy Yip stuns in rare public appearance

Fans were excited when a recent photo of 1980s Hong Kong sex symbol Amy Yip appeared online back in March.

Now, the former actress has done one better and made a rare public appearance at the Hong Kong Motion Picture Industry Association's 44th anniversary gala dinner.

The 57-year-old attended the event on Tuesday (Aug 22) at the invitation of producer-director Raymond Wong. Also present at the dinner were veteran actor-director Michael Hui, actors Adam Pak, Danny Chan and Toby Chan, and singer Emme Wong.

Dressed in a puffy white crop top and high-waisted black flared pants, Amy told Hong Kong media that she reconnected with industry pals, including Michael and veteran actors Philip Chan and John Shum, after the death of her long-time partner, surgeon Sammy Sek, in 2018.

"They encouraged me to come out and be more social," she said. "It felt like returning to the '90s."

Amy added that although she kept away from the public spotlight for 30 years, she spent her time cooking and working out and wasn't bored. The latter also contributed to her maintaining her figure, appearing even slimmer than her heyday.

"I exercise diligently, running and doing sit-ups. I currently weigh around 90 pounds (40kg) and have a 21-inch waist," she revealed. "I can still fit into my clothes from back then."

Amy is best known for her roles in Hong Kong's Category III films, which are restricted to those above the age of 18 because of sensitive content, often including nudity.

She starred in Sex and Zen (1991), the highest-grossing Category III movie, and was infamous for her voluptuous chest and the 'Yip tease', where she would show partial nudity without revealing everything on screen.

Amy also acted in Legend of the Dragon (1990) and The Magnificent Scoundrels (1991), alongside Stephen Chow, before retiring from showbiz in 1997.

Though she previously stated that she would not make a return to acting, Amy told media at the event that she was now "open to the idea" and even admitted to having an obsession with TV dramas.

"[I'll accept a role] if the script is good and I like it," she said. "But it'll come with a lot of pressure. With so many newcomers, the competition is fierce."

This doesn't mean that she wants to return to her previous acting niche or do sexy photoshoots.

"I've done too many of those in the past and I'm sick of it," Amy explained. "If I have the opportunity to make a comeback, I'd like to focus on acting."

