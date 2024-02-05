'I did a sexy dance, and my grandma and family were there': (G)I-dle's Shuhua embarrassed performing in hometown

K-pop idols are usually excited to perform in their hometown, but not (G)I-dle's Shuhua.

In a recent episode of the Korean variety show Men on a Mission (Knowing Brothers) which the Taiwanese star attended with fellow group members Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie and Yuqi, she revealed why she was embarrassed to perform in her hometown Taipei during their world tour.

"I did a sexy dance, and my grandmother and family members were there. I had to shake my butt… I was very nervous that day," the 24-year-old shared.

Shuhua added that it had been years since she saw her grandma, and when they met backstage after the concert, the elderly woman gave her a "really awkward look".

"I was embarrassed," Shuhua admitted.

That wasn't the only funny memory shared by (G)I-dle on the show.

Beijing-born Yuqi, 24, laughed when she recalled how she and 26-year-old Minnie, from Thailand, once liked the same man when they were trainees.

"We (the girl group) have been together for seven years. I thought it was about time to talk about this," said Yuqi.

"When I first came to South Korea, I was with Minnie. We came here before Shuhua joined the team. We were roommates, we had no secrets."

They were 16 to 17 years old at the time.

Yuqi continued: "We met a lot of people. There were guys too… I was at the age where I easily had feelings and I liked this one guy back then."

She then recounted how she saw a message notification on Minnie's phone one day from the guy she liked.

"I saw his name on her phone. I didn't know that he and Minnie texted each other. I thought, 'Does he text her too?' My heart started beating fast," recalled Yuqi, who then had a word with Minnie because she was frustrated.

It was then that they found out the guy was texting both of them at the same time. "Minnie and I are very close so things became really awkward between us since that incident… So we said, 'When we join the same team, let's not like the same guy.'."

While Shuhua commented that the guy was "trash", team leader Soyeon piped: "It applies to all of us… So you should tell us who you text as soon as you start texting."

(G)I-dle debuted in 2018 and originally had six members until Soojin left the group in 2021.

Soyeon, 25, and Miyeon, 27, are South Korean.

They recently had a comeback with the song Super Lady, and Soyeon revealed that the music video cost 1.1 billion won (S$1.1 million). The members paid for half of the cost while their agency Cube Entertainment paid the remaining.

"The set had 500 extras and 100 dancers, so just that alone was about half of the cost," shared Soyeon on the show.

[embed]https://youtu.be/6f3RzjXPQwA?si=pw8ECjd7bs-zU17r[/embed]

