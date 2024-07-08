'I didn't expect it to be so strict': Frontrunners for Miss Hong Kong 2024 quit due to contract, TVB responds

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB recently held the second round of auditions and interviews for its Miss Hong Kong 2024 pageant, but was met with the withdrawal of several contestants.

They include frontrunners Huang Yan, Caroline Lin (transliteration), Annie Zhang and Christina Zhao, as well as Crystal Ng and Jackie Lei, with many citing the contract they'd have to sign with TVB for their departure.

Christina took to Instagram on July 3 to thank her supporters and shared: "Today, I made the difficult decision to withdraw from the competition after being informed about the need to sign several contracts before advancing to the second round.

"After carefully reviewing these documents, I realised that there are areas in which I need to grow and improve. I want to ensure that I can confidently present my best self on such a professional platform."

Annie, who came second in the Miss Chinese Vancouver Pageant 2023, took to Xiaohongshu to write: "After careful consideration of the contract, I decided to make the reluctant and difficult choice to withdraw from the competition."

According to Hong Kong media HK01, fellow contestant Huang Yan posted on Xiaohongshu: "Before coming here, I was mentally prepared that I might have to sign a contract, but I didn't expect it to be so strict. It turns out I still had illusions about whether I could juggle work and the pageant at the same time."

Her post has since been edited to exclude the previous statement, but continued: "It would be a lie to say that I'm not sad. After weighing the pros and cons of the thick contract for a long time, I still chose to give up.

"When I walked out of the competition, I thought about the piano piece I had prepared well and the beautiful makeup I had worn today, but I didn't use them in the end. I was really sad."

TVB made a statement on July 5 to "set the record straight", where they elaborated on the "fairness of contracts" and "transparency and protection".

"We have consistently dedicated limitless resources to the Miss Hong Kong Pageant with the goal of enabling each contestant not only to demonstrate team spirit and personal talent but also highlight their beauty and elegance, representing Hong Kong at its finest moment," the statement read.

They continued that they have "always respected freedom of speech and expected mutual respect among all parties" but that people "should not prioritise the pursuit of web traffic and increased attention in a manner that compromises the fundamental principles" of the pageant.

TVB added that it reserves the right to pursue legal actions in the case of false statements being made.

