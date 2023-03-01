'I didn't need it': BTS' Jungkook deletes Instagram account with 52m followers

The power of having 52 million followers on Instagram — and Jungkook has decided he doesn't need that.

BTS' Jeon Jung-kook, better known as Jungkook, yesterday (Feb 28) deleted his Instagram account with over 52 million followers and it doesn't seem like he has any plans to return to the social media platform any time soon.

The 25-year-old K-pop star shared in a message on Weverse: "I'm deleting my Instagram account, not because it was stolen, but because I didn't need it, so I deleted it."

This wasn't made on a whim — he's got an alternative medium to help connect him with fans.

"Please don't worry. Many people have asked what I will do if I don't use it — I will do live broadcasts on Weverse in the future," Jungkook said.

"I've also completely uninstalled the Instagram application and won't be using Instagram to make announcements in the future, just to let you all know in advance."

Weverse is a South Korean mobile application created by entertainment company Hybe Corporation, and features both free and subscription-based content through Instagram Story-like formats.

The application aims to bring stars and fans closer together, and features artists such as BTS, GFriend, Seventeen, Le Sserafim, BigBang and many more.

