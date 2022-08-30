'I dislike fake fights the most': Zheng Geping and Vincent Ng fought until bruised in new action movie

In recent interviews with Shin Min Daily News, local actors Zheng Geping and Vincent Ng revealed that they both received very real wounds from the filming of their upcoming movie Deleted and they would take no compromises.

"I dislike fake fights the most. Actors must — without the help of props — be in real fights and must really fall for there to be real reactions," Geping, 58, asserted. "So throughout the whole of Deleted, no stunt wires were used."

Geping portrays the protagonist of Deleted who traverses the criminal underworld to find the crooks who kidnapped his daughter. The 46-year-old Vincent plays the captain of a special police unit.

The cast of Deleted also include Taiwanese actress Tien Hsin, Malaysian actors Fattah Amin and Rosyam Nor as well as boxer Brie Benfell and mixed martial arts fighter Peter Davis.

Although filming for the movie began in 2019 and post-production was completed in 2020, Deleted was delayed for two years due to Covid-19.

Said Geping about the movie: "Because we throw real punches and kicks, injuries were inevitable. When I was filming an action scene, I was hit until my whole arm and chest were covered in bruises — it was so swollen that I got a shock myself!"

Vincent also sustained burns, bruises and sprained his shoulder when filming a scene where an explosion was involved.

He chimed in about the injuries: "There are no stitches, torn ligaments or broken bones so it's just a small matter, that's it. It's not a serious injury to me."

He added that 70 per cent of his scenes were action sequences.

Despite his injuries, Vincent also agreed with Geping and believed that the risk involved in filming this action movie is a necessary evil.

Vincent said: "Wire-flying is fine if the show is a period or science fiction piece or based on myths. But what's most important in realistic action films is authenticity."

Understandably, the amount of action in their movie also meant that special supervision was required.

Action choreographers, paramedics, fire trucks and traffic police were present on set and assisted in maintaining safety during the filming of Deleted, Geping shared.

But the movie is more than just another adrenaline-fuelled action flick.

Deleted intends to bring out social responsibility in people, he explained. Human and organ trafficking are not uncommon outside of Singapore and Geping hopes that this movie will raise awareness and vigilance towards trafficking.

The film also marks Vincent's comeback to showbiz after leaving Mediacorp in 2007.

Deleted, rated NC16, will be available in Singapore theatres from Nov 3.

