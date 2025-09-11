I-dle's Yuqi and rising Chinese actor Wang Anyu surprise fans in heartbreaking new music video

Yuqi from the K-pop girl group I-dle and Chinese actor Wang An-yu took fans by surprise with their sizzling chemistry and heartfelt acting in a new music video.

On Wednesday (Sept 10), Yuqi, who turns 26 later this month, dropped the music video for Gone - one of the B-side tracks in her upcoming solo single Motivation.

In the five-minute clip, Beijing-born Yuqi and An-yu, 27, play a couple, delivering a heartbreaking storyline with poignant themes.

Fawning over the pair's chemistry and good looks, netizens took to social media to express their excitement, with many praising the pair's acting skills.

One netizen wrote: "I need a full drama starring Yuqi and Anyu that fully explores the love story behind this song."

"Yuqi and Anyu's acting skills are also very good and the story is also super touching. It has been played in a loop," wrote another.

An-yu also showed his support for Yuqi in a Weibo post on Tuesday with the caption: "I really like this story, I really like this song, and I'm very happy about this collaboration! Yuqi is awesome! Solo2 is gonna go big!"

Yuqi's solo single Motivation is set to be released on Sept 16. She has been promoting her solo music since 2021 and dropped her first Korean EP in April last year.

She will be performing with I-dle at the Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival on Sept 13 at Resorts World Ballroom.

