'I don't feel that I have earned that right': Dolly Parton declines Hall of Fame nomination

Dolly Parton has opted out of the race to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 76-year-old icon has taken to social media to announce that she's "respectfully" bowing out of the race, as she doesn't feel she's "earned that right".

The Jolene hitmaker said in a post on Instagram: "Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!"

Dolly subsequently described her husband, Carl Dean, as a "total rock 'n' roll freak".

And she wished the other candidates - which includes the likes of Eminem, Lionel Richie, Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest and Beck - good luck ahead of the induction.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class is due to be announced in May, but Dolly previously expressed her surprise at being nominated.

The 9 to 5 hitmaker said in February: "I was absolutely floored when I heard that. I've never thought of myself as being rock 'n' roll in any sense of the word."

READ ALSO: Dolly Parton's TikTok account set up by imposter