'I don't f*****g care': Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video

We're not sure what she took, but Elva Hsiao's recent burst of gutsy honesty is refreshing.

The Taiwanese singer livestreamed a make-up video tutorial on Saturday (Dec 21) on her Weibo account, but things were not as straightforward as it should be.

During the 75-minute session, she let forth some confessions and unleashed her displeasure on mean netizens.

"Very few parts of my body went under the knife actually," the 40-year-old said.

Besides rhinoplasty to correct her nose after an accident when she was younger, Elva said she's also had double eyelid surgery, laser treatments, hyaluronic acid injections, and botox.

"Everybody does it! Never lie!" she added.

She also let off steam during the livestream when some netizens supposedly posted nasty comments.

"I really dislike it when people say my make-up is thick, and whatever else I supposedly did. If I did, I did. If I didn't, I didn't, so take it or leave it... I don't f****** care," she vented. She paused and looked like she was trying to compose herself.

"Do you know how hurtful it is for a woman to handle nonsense from so many people?"