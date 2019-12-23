'I don't f*****g care': Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video

PHOTO: Screengrabs on Weibo/ 蕭亞軒MISSELVA
Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

We're not sure what she took, but Elva Hsiao's recent burst of gutsy honesty is refreshing.

The Taiwanese singer livestreamed a make-up video tutorial on Saturday (Dec 21) on her Weibo account, but things were not as straightforward as it should be.

During the 75-minute session, she let forth some confessions and unleashed her displeasure on mean netizens. 

"Very few parts of my body went under the knife actually," the 40-year-old said.

Besides rhinoplasty to correct her nose after an accident when she was younger, Elva said she's also had double eyelid surgery, laser treatments, hyaluronic acid injections, and botox.

"Everybody does it! Never lie!" she added.

She also let off steam during the livestream when some netizens supposedly posted nasty comments.

"I really dislike it when people say my make-up is thick, and whatever else I supposedly did. If I did, I did. If I didn't, I didn't, so take it or leave it... I don't f****** care," she vented. She paused and looked like she was trying to compose herself. 

"Do you know how hurtful it is for a woman to handle nonsense from so many people?"

Elva later added in a mixture of English and Mandarin: "These people, can you leave? If you don't like me, don't be here. Like, why? Wasting your time. You can go out and help other people to become better. Why do you keep criticising me?"

"Why do they hurt each other? I've never hurt anyone. If I did, I'm sorry, I never meant to." 

When her crew came under fire as well, she rolled up her sleeves, defended them and even teared up at one point.

"I feel sad," she said softly, to someone off-camera. "Why do people hurt people?" 

After taking a few seconds to compose herself, Elva continued her tutorial.

The video was not all unpleasant.

Screengrabs on Weibo/ 蕭亞軒MISSELVA

The occasional appearance of her boyfriend, 24-year-old Justin Huang, showed Elva basking in romance. The couple made googly eyes at each other and also pecked on the lips.

This year marks Elva's 20th year in showbiz, and she has just released a new single In A Heartbeat. Her new album Naked Truth — her first in six years — will be out mid next year.

The music video for In A Heartbeat was released today on YouTube.

More about
celebrities singer

