'I don't have a partner, I don't have a plan': Brie Larson confirms split from Elijah Allan-Blitz

Brie Larson has confirmed her split from Elijah Allan-Blitz.

The Oscar-winning Room actress, 33, who started dating the 36-year-old actor and musician in 2019, says she now has no job, home, partner or plan but is enjoying being carefree.

She told Harper's Bazaar's April Reinvention issue when reflecting on her future plans and hope for having a family: "I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan."

The actress, who started seeing Elijah after her break up from Phantom Planet frontman Alex Greenwald, 43, added she still hopes to become a mum but admitted she has no idea how or when it will happen and said she is currently enjoying a "period of adventure" and is filling her time travelling and visiting art exhibitions.

She and Elijah collaborated on virtual reality-based project The Messy Truth VR Experience that earned them a Primetime Emmy Award during their relationship.

After they started dating in 2019, they took their relationship public at the 2020 Academy Awards, but were last seen together in September.

Brie also told how even though she helmed the first female-led superhero franchise in the Marvel universe, she nearly passed up the opportunity to play Captain Marvel due to anxiety.

She said: "I was scared of what would happen to me. I was like, 'What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist?"

The actress also told how hitting 30 when she was alone made her face "existential questions".

She added: "I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30... what do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?"

And she said lockdown made her ponder the questions: "Am I allowed to exist? Am I allowed to just be lovable as I am? Am I worthy of just being here?"