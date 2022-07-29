'I feel so fancy': Britney Spears visits a bar for the first time in her life

Britney Spears has visited a bar for the first time in her life.

The 40-year-old pop star regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 and took to social media to reveal on Thursday (July 28) that she had been to a bar with her assistant Victoria Asher.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, Britney said: "This is my first time at a bar. First time. I feel so fancy and I feel so sophisticated."

The Baby One More Time hitmaker could be seen sporting oversized sunglasses and turned the camera onto Victoria, who chimed in with: "We're having a little beverage!"

Britney captioned the post: "So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail. I'm so grateful y'all."

Back in January, Britney explained that she had been able to enjoy her first glass of wine since the conservatorship was put in place back in 2008 and blasted her family for being "selfish."

She wrote on Instagram: "I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much I see it… it's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING… well that's exactly what her music does to me !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years… that's long enough !!! The sarcasm of me me me… my family taught me well by their actions… to be selfish and love thyself… play on !!! In"(sic)

