'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-Wei

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Things got so bad for ex-Taiwanese idol Fan Chih-Wei after his fall from grace that for a fleeting moment, he thought of ending his life. 

In an interview with China Times on Thursday (Sept 19), the 39-year-old said that people started treating him differently as they were upset with his behaviour towards ex-girlfriend, Taiwanese actress-singer Cyndi Wang.

For the uninitiated, Chih-Wei and Cyndi dated in 2000 for six years before splitting. During an interview with Apple Daily then, Cyndi revealed that Chih-Wei was far from the man of anyone's dreams. She claimed that he was flirty, sketchy and had "no backbone" to confess that he wanted to break things off.

However, what did him in and marked his descent into pop culture oblivion was when he released an infamous photo of the pair along with intimate details of their relationship on April Fools' Day of 2010. He revealed that he had been violent with Cyndi and was disappointed that he wasn't her first sexual partner.

The photo that started Chih-Wei's downward spiral. PHOTO: Weibo

Chih-Wei, who incidentally dated Malaysian actress Jesseca Liu in 2008, admitted that life took a turn for the worse after he got flak for his actions. 

He told China Times that after the scandal, the street vendors he used to patronise in his neighbourhood of Danshui were not as friendly to him. The fruit seller who used to give him extra fruit shot him weird looks instead, while the ice cream man also stopped giving him an additional scoop.

"Without that extra scoop of ice cream, I felt the impulse to drown myself in the sea," he said.

As if that wasn't enough, he made headlines again in 2011 for allegedly physically abusing his then-girlfriend, the boss of a French cosmetics brand. 

As is wont with all disgraced celebrities, his career tanked and it was reported that he moved to China in search of greener pastures. He was said to have set up a media company with some friends but didn't make much progress despite trying for close to seven years, leaving him with little to no savings. 

The actor, who is now based in Taiwan, shared that for the past year, he has been living off his mother, who provided him with NT$20,000 (S$890).

He added: "My mother is willing to provide for my daily expenses but I can't possibly continue living like this."

How Fan Chih-Wei looked during his idol days (left) compared to the present. PHOTO: Weibo

Chih-Wei was also in the news recently because he had let himself go, and though he's appeared to shed some weight in recent photos, it's still a far cry from his hunky, idol days.

The actor, who's currently single, said he hopes to make a comeback and will go wherever there is work.

When asked if he intends to lose weight, he replied: "I'm a professional actor and I can lose 6kg in 12 days. I've been doing this for the past 20 years for all of my shows."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
actors

TRENDING

&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-Wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-Wei
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty after her chihuahua dies of trauma to head, abdomen
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it

LIFESTYLE

2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok

Home Works

How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

SERVICES