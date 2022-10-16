'I felt ugly and hated': Abigail Breslin reveals she's survivor of domestic violence

Abigail Breslin has revealed that she is a survivor of domestic violence.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress explained that she was in an abusive relationship for two years and it left her feeling as if she "deserved less than dirt".

Abigail, 26, shared her story on Instagram for Domestic Violence (DV) Awareness Month, saying: "As a DV survivor I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love.

"Unfortunately my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïvete and the relationship subsequently became violent. I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries…injuries most people didn't even see.

"I would use concealer and caked on foundation to hide any and all bruises, because in some way, I still cared for this person. The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put-downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse. I felt so unworthy of anyone's love.

"I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently wrong with me."

Abigail also thanked the friends and family members who supported her during her ordeal.

She said: "These two years were the loneliest I have ever felt. I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation. I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but believing me.

"I now am in a wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship with my fiance. My C-PTSD (complex post traumatic stress disorder) is much better than it was in the first two years after my abusive relationship, but I still have moments. I still occasionally have nightmares and certain things still do trigger me. I am still healing."