'I felt valued on set': Hong Kong's 1st Japanese AV actress Erena So praises positive environment filming in Japan

Hong Kong recently celebrated a first in its showbiz industry and portions of the population are quite proud of the feat.

Actress Erena So became Hong Kong's first Japanese adult video (AV) star.

When interviewed by HK01, the 26-year-old praised the positive filming environment in Japan, where the amount of preparation and the size of her crew was huge, to her delight.

She shared: "Even when filming movies in Hong Kong, the talents keep to one specific set of clothes. At most, they will prepare one extra set, but they won't prepare many extras.

"When I was filming the AV films, they (the crew) prepared a truckload of clothes and over ten pairs of shoes. It was shocking!"

Erena was also pleased that they prepared her favourite foods and treated her with respect.

"I felt valued and touched, so I have no regrets," she added.

Erena's first AV film, with prominent Japanese male porn star Ken Shimizu, is set to be released within the next two weeks.

At a press conference last Thursday (March 16), Erena told Hong Kong media: "I genuinely love sex so I'm turning my interest into a career."

It has taken her nearly two years to get this opportunity, she shared: "I emailed my CV to Japanese porn production companies and they either ignored or rejected me. Then I approached production companies in Taiwan, asking if they could help me contact their Japanese counterparts."

Limits and desired plot

When probed about her limits for her films, she said that she has not thought about it, but she does know what she doesn't want to do.

She said that she would not be able to accept having to come into contact with urine and poop or be involved in huge "multi-player sports".

She added: "I can accept maximum three people, including myself."

A screengrab of Erena in her interview with HK01.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/HK01

As she has a father and grandfather in real life, she is also unable to accept a role who becomes intimate with her father or grandfather.

Scenes with brothers are okay, as she doesn't have any male siblings in real life, she added matter-of-factly.

Erena also has a specific idea of her ideal storyline. She elaborated: "Subway plots are too common. I have not seen such a plot before: one where I go on a protest in the streets and get abducted by a politician or someone else, and then things happen."

'I didn't do anything to harm others'

Despite not being an advocate for marriage, Erena does worry about its repercussions on her personal life, especially how her future boyfriend would think about it.

She felt that it is reasonable for her future boyfriend to mind her occupation, but she hopes that he could understand how she thinks.

Sharing candidly, she said: "I feel that no matter how attractive your appearance is, others will get tired of it one day. So, both sides need to be very mentally compatible. It will only last if you like the other person's personality and you get along well."

Nonetheless, she understands that not everybody can understand or accept what she does.

"I make a living with my own efforts, I didn't do anything to harm others," she concluded.

'I don't expect them to accept my choice'

According to As1 Entertainment, she has been feeling guilty towards her parents and has not told them yet.

From signing the contract till the announcement of the release of the film, Erena has not shared anything with her parents. Even now when she has become a hot topic, her parents have not contacted her.

She shared: "I am being stubborn. I am their only daughter, and they gave me all their attention. But I am more extreme and individualistic, so once I set my mind on something, I will take it to the end.

"I think it's good that they are silent for now. We can talk when the time is right. I don't want us to say the wrong things because of emotions. I don't expect them to accept my choice, but regardless of their responses, I will fulfil my responsibilities as a daughter and take care of them."

If her parents call her one day, she said that she will be quiet and listen to what they have to say first.

"I am more avoidant, so I don't want to think about it. Whenever I think about it I want to scream, but eventually I have to face the consequences of my actions. I will take it day by day for now," she expressed.

'I cannot keep filming blindly'

In the interview with HK01, Erena also shared about her future plans: "I want to earn enough money and popularity. I cannot keep filming blindly. Even though I am filming AV, I also want to make movies and dramas in the future, best if they are not Category 3."

Category 3 are films which are restricted to those above the age of 18 due to sensitive content, often including nudity.

Erena has filmed mainstream films before. In 2016, she entered showbiz but received little exposure. She acted in Talking about Crocodiles in 2017, but it was not released in cinemas at all. Later on, she took on a minor supporting role in P.T.G.F, a film about escorts.

She feels that she can only be considered a real actress when she films non-AV films, and hopes the public will not stereotype her as she wants to have a dynamic image.

"I know that this is a gamble, but I did not think too much. I don't want to hear too many opinions, as I am afraid it will shake me. Even if the response is not good, at least I have tried, no response is still a response… Seeing many people being supportive, I feel so grateful."

