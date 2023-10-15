'I forgot 5 days of my life': Madonna said doctors didn't expect her to survive from her serious bacterial infection

Madonna told fans on the first night of her world tour she feared she "wouldn't make it" after her near-death health scare.

The Queen of Pop, 65, made the confession on stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday (Oct 14) night, where she kicked off her much-anticipated Celebration shows after they were postponed when the singer was rushed to hospital in June suffering a "serious bacterial infection".

Mum-of-six Madonna told her fans at the sold-out concert while holding her guitar: "I didn't think I would make it, and neither did my doctors.

"That's why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me."

Rubbing her head as she recalled her health scare, she added: "I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don't really know where I was.

"But the angels were protecting me. And my children were there. And my children always save me, every time.

"If you want to know how I pulled through and how I survived, I thought, I have got to be there for my children. I have to survive for them."

Madonna then played an acoustic version of the Gloria Gaynor track I Will Survive.

After recovering from her illness at home in New York, Madonna told fans she was rescheduling her world tour in October.

There had been reports the singer had been exhausting herself in rehearsals for the shows, but before they were relaunched it was reported she was in top health.

Her tour features a 45-song set list celebrating Madonna's 40-year career, with her opening night showcasing a series of raunchy outfit changes and a moment where she pulls her skirt over one of her dancer's heads while straddling his shoulders.

