'I guess it's time to get married': Joel Choo announces upcoming wedding on 29th birthday

It's common to surprise someone on their birthday, but actor Joel Choo just played an Uno Reverse card on his audience.

The local actor took to Instagram today to announce: "So I just turned 29 today, I guess it's time to get married."

Accompanying the nonchalant caption are photos of Joel and his fiancee at a rocky beach and on top of a hill. Joel is wearing a black suit while his unnamed fiancee wears a white wedding dress.

In the last photo of the series, Joel's dog Snowy has been Photoshopped as an easter egg onto the mountainside.

"Thank you for a decade of love and friendship, looking forward to celebrating many more milestones and sweet moments with you," he continued.

"I love you," he added with emojis of a man and woman with a dog between them.

According to Joel's agency TCP Artistes, the couple are set to get married in December this year, though an exact date has not been specified.

They got engaged last December after a decade of courtship.

"She has been a pillar of support in my life, supporting me in everything that I do and inspiring me to be the best version of myself," Joel said.

"I am blessed and excited to be able to embark on this journey of life with my best friend."

Joel is the son of veteran actor Zhu Houren and Vera Hanitijo. His older brother Jonathan is an independent film director.

Joel is best known for his leading role as Ah Hock in Channel 5 drama TiTouDao and Xiang Tian in Channel 8 drama When Duty Calls 2.

The groom-to-be received congratulations from many of his showbiz pals on Instagram, including Rebecca Lim, Chantalle Ng, Carrie Wong, Desmond Tan, He Yingying, Tay Ying, Jeremy Chan, Chen Yixin, Hazelle Teo, Priscelia Chan and Aileen Tan.

Dad Houren left two red heart emojis in the comments.

