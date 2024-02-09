'I have it every time I come here': DJ Hyo on her favourite Singaporean food

Eggs, toast and coffee. Sounds like the everyday breakfast for many Singaporeans, but it's a local delicacy that South Korean star DJ Hyo enjoys.

"Even though there is egg, coffee and toast in South Korea, it's better having it here, and I heard many Singaporeans enjoy it," the 34-year-old told us in a recent interview before her 12am set at Marquee Nightclub.

She continued: "When I came here the last time, I ate laksa for the first time. It was so delicious that I have it every time I come here."

DJ Hyo, whose real name is Kim Hyo-yeon, debuted with the iconic K-pop group Girls' Generation in 2007. She released her first solo song titled Mystery in 2016 and started DJ-ing in 2018.

She was here in 2011 and 2013 with Girls' Generation and came back solo in 2019 to DJ at the Legacy Festival. In 2022, she had a sold-out show at Marquee Nightclub.

On her favourite memory from her previous visits here, she replied: "The most memorable one is when I visited Singapore to perform as Girls' Generation. At that time, the concert was filled with Singapore Sone (the fandom name), so the cheers were amazing and even when I came here solo, so many people cheered for me."

She also told us the differences between performing in a group and promoting solo: "There aren't any members who I can depend on, I am purely by myself. I have to use my ideas, performance and my voice to fill the stage and make a music video. I have more responsibility."

[[nid:670244]]

To prepare herself before each DJ performance, she would listen to the set list and think about how she should play them.

"As for today, I was taking a half-body bath and being calm," she added.

Considering that her DJ gigs are often held late at night, we were curious to know if her sleep schedule gets messed up after each set.

"Fortunately for me, even when I sleep late, I still wake up early. Around 9? So even when DJ-ing ends at three in the morning, I'm able to get up at the right time."

Revealing her plans for the future, DJ Hyo said there's more for fans to look forward to this year. "Even at this time I'm still searching for and making good music and performances. As a DJ, I want to keep up the good work, so I've been organising a set list. You can expect good things."

On what makes her happy now, she replied: "It's how I use my time after the hard work I do. I think I spend the happiest time there."

[[nid:670030]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.