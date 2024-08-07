'I have no excuse': BTS' Suga apologises after being caught drunk riding electric scooter

Suga from K-pop boy band BTS was booked and questioned by the police for violating South Korea's Road Traffic Act.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was caught drunk while riding an electric kick scooter last night (Aug 6).

In a post on the social media platform Weverse today, he apologised for "disappointing" fans, explaining that he had drinks at a dinner meeting and rode the scooter on the way home.

"I failed to recognise that riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol is prohibited. As a result, I violated traffic laws," Suga wrote.

He added that he fell while parking the scooter in front of his home and was administered a breathalyser test by a police officer nearby.

"My licence was revoked and I was fined. Though no one was harmed and no property was damaged, I have no excuse for what happened and take full responsibility. I bow my head and give everyone my deepest apologies," said Suga.

According to South Korean reports, the police revealed that Suga's blood alcohol concentration was at a level warranting licence cancellation, which would be 0.08 per cent or higher.

His agency Big Hit Music also issued an apology and said he was able to return home under police supervision.

Suga is currently serving his military service as a social service worker, and a representative from the Military Manpower Administration told media Ilgan Sports that the incident will not affect his duties as it occurred after service hours.

They said: "Disciplinary actions are only taken for work-related violations during official service hours. Incidents outside of work are subject to general criminal law."

Actions such as drinking, gambling, or other misconduct during service hours can lead to an extension of service by five days for each warning.

Suga is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

