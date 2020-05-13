'I held a knife to my neck when my mum caned me': Eason Chan

Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Screengrabs from Facebook/ 陳奕迅 Eason Chan

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan has revealed himself to be quite the rascal when he was a child.

The 45-year-old has published a series of videos titled Mama with Me on Facebook since Saturday (May 9), discussing his relationship with his mother.

Eason recalled a time when he threw a royal tantrum and cried when his mother didn't buy him toys. "I remembered I said some nasty things to her. It wasn't as bad as telling her to die, but I think I was the type of child who bullies his mother," he said in Cantonese.

In times like these, Mrs Chan would often huff and tell him: "I can't be bothered with you!"

But the most dramatic incident — and don't follow this, kids — was when he threatened to kill himself to stop his mother from caning him.

【Mama with me #1】母親節就係要讚美母親！今日就同大家分享下童年時我同媽媽嘅趣事，睇完之後，無論曳唔曳得過我，請記得同媽媽講聲「I Love You」呀！

Posted by 陳奕迅 Eason Chan on Saturday, May 9, 2020

"I can't remember what I did wrong, but she was chasing me around our home with a cane. I dodged her by hiding under the ping-pong table and scooting around the table legs. When I got the chance, I ran into the kitchen and took the kitchen knife," Eason said.

"I held the knife to my neck and told her, 'I'll kill myself if you cane me again!' I think I was only six or seven years old."

When his mother saw what he did, she simply sighed and said that she couldn't be bothered with him before walking away.

Eason added: "Looking back, I wonder how there could possibly be such a kid like this. It's like (the famous Cantonese phrase), 'better to have given birth to a piece of char siew (barbecued pork) than to you'."

ALSO READ: We wish our mums a Happy Mother's Day with heartfelt messages and an original song

【Mama with me #2】擁有多少超合金玩具、開過多少次生日會，也不及媽媽一個窩心舉動…

Posted by 陳奕迅 Eason Chan on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

#celebrities #mother's day #Hong Kong #video