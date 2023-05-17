'I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself': Martha Stewart, 81, becomes oldest cover star of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Martha Stewart hopes to inspire women to "challenge" themselves.

The 81-year-old TV star appears on the cover of the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and Martha has revealed that she wants other women of a similar age to adopt the same "fearless" approach to life.

Martha wrote on Instagram: "I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! My motto has always been, 'When you're through changing, you're through,' so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime?

"I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless - those are all very good things indeed."

Martha insists she doesn't really worry about ageing.

The TV star - who counts Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson among her friends - is also keen to make the most of her opportunities.

She told Sports Illustrated: "I don't think about age, ever.

"I have friends who are 90, and I have friends who are 20, and that is a very good way to look at life because age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success."

Last year, meanwhile, Kris Jenner admitted to being inspired by Martha.

The 67-year-old reality star took to social media after herself and Khloe Kardashian, her daughter, had lunch with the businesswoman.

Kris wrote on Instagram at the time: "How do I say thank you for coming to the house and helping me surprise Khloe? You are someone I have truly looked up to and admired for so many years! You have been such an inspiration to me in so many ways!"

