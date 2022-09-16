'I hope she doesn't transfer my red wine into mineral water bottles': Elvin Ng reveals mum's 'tricks' during holiday

Although he only returned from New York about a month ago, local actor Elvin Ng is on the road again.

This time, however, he's got a travel companion with him — and it's none other than his mummy dearest.

The 41-year-old posted on Instagram on Thursday (Sept 15) several heartwarming photos of him and his mother visiting different places in Australia. In one of the photos, Elvin's mum even does a heart sign with her hands.

In the accompanying caption, Elvin shared that it's been 10 years since they've gone overseas together with just the two of them.

"24/7 with mum. Good luck to me... Recipe for trouble or what? I hope she gives in to me more and stops quarrelling with me," he joked.

He also made a cheeky disclaimer at the end of his post, asking his followers not to zoom in to the photos as it'll get him into trouble with his mum.

"She's supposed to be media-shy and (keeping a) low profile and I hope she finds out about this later rather than sooner."

And it seems like mum hasn't found out she's on social media yet, as Elvin uploaded more of their travel photos on Friday.

This time, he took the opportunity to 'expose' some of his mum's holiday 'tricks'.

"I hope she doesn't whip out a jar of Chinese New Year pineapple tarts in the car, or transfer my bottle of red wine into mineral water bottles to make it lighter like the last time in Florence," he wrote.

Elvin also asked his followers to share some of their mums' travelling 'tricks' and it seems like one of them also had a wine-pouring experience with their mum.

"My mum poured my bottle of Shiraz and Merlot together to save space," the user said.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Elvin Ng

