'I hope you can celebrate with me': Local actress Fang Rong announces departure from showbiz

After more than two decades in showbiz, local actress Fang Rong is bidding the spotlight goodbye.

In an Instagram post on Friday (Sept 5), the 26-year-old wrote: "With a heart full of gratitude, I'm announcing my departure from the acting world, for now."

She added that the decision was "many years in the making" and was thankful for the "kind souls" she had met in showbiz over the years who saw and affirmed her potential since she started acting at seven years old.

Fang Rong started as a child model at four years old, modelling and starring in commercials. Over the years, she appeared in many local English and Chinese series including The Pupil (2009 and 2010), 118 (2014), Last Madame: Sisters of the Night (2023) and My One and Only (2023). She also appeared in movies including Jack Neo's Money No Enough 2 (2008) and Where Got Ghost? (2009).

In her latest post, Fang Rong shared that while she loves acting, she felt there was "more to life than being in the spotlight", and there was "something deeper [she] was missing".

"I felt called to channel my empathy and nurturing soul more meaningfully into service. I hope to make a difference in this world in a way that is both personal and tangible," she wrote.

While Fang Rong did not reveal the profession she is breaking into, she said that using her background in psychology, she is inclined to help those in need, "reminding them of their goodness, and inspiring healing, growth and self-actualisation."

"On this pursuit, I have come closer to the essence of who I am, and I feel deeply aligned, at peace and happy. I know I am on the right path, and I hope you can celebrate this with me," she added.

Local celebrities including Chen Liping, Desmond Tan, Paige Chua, Tay Ying, Zhang Zetong, Ya Hui and He Yingying sent their well-wishes to Fang Rong.

Ayden Sng commented in her post: "You are an amazing human being and will shine wherever you are whatever you do!"

Priscelia Chan wrote: "You are gonna shine even brighter when you have found your core essence! So happy for you that you found that joy!"

Fang Rong will be seen next in her first lead role in upcoming Chinese drama Fixing Fate, which will premiere on Channel 8 on Oct 2.

