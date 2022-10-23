‘I kept screaming!’ Christopher Lee wins Best Supporting Actor at Golden Bell Awards 2022

Christopher Lee has won his third Golden Bell Awards trophy after he was announced the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series on Saturday night (Oct 22) for the iQiyi drama Danger Zone.

In a Zoom interview with regional media later that same night, the 51-year-old shared he was having dinner with his family, including local actress Fann Wong and their son Zed, at home while watching the telecast of the awards ceremony on his mobile phone.

He was unable to attend the ceremony in person in Taiwan after an old leg injury flared up.

Christopher told reporters he initially didn't think he stood a big chance of winning and didn't think too much about his nomination. However, as the announcement for his category got closer, he got nervous.

"The streaming on my phone was a bit slower than the actual proceedings so before I saw the results, I was already getting a lot of calls on my phone," he said.

"I was wondering, did it mean I won or that I didn't?"

When AsiaOne asked Christopher how he, Fann and Zed reacted upon learning of his win, he replied: "They were seated at the dining table with me and when they saw me suddenly stand up with my hands raised in the air, they realised I won.

"All of us shouted and my wife said, 'Wait, let me go change my T-shirt!'"

He explained the family had run several errands on Saturday and Fann wanted to change into a fresh top to take photos to remember the occasion.

Apart from Christopher, also nominated in the category were Wu Kang-ren for Seqalu: Formosa 1867, Chen Chia-kuei for Heaven on the 4th Floor, Chang Kuang-chen for Light the Night, Liu Kuan-ting for Tears on Fire and Hsueh Shih-ling for Gold Leaf.

Post-win, Christopher posted his reaction — loaded with exclamation marks — on his Instagram account: "Tonight is really a night full of miracles, this is too unexpected! I kept screaming! I hope I didn't disturb my neighbours! Haha! My entire family are exhilarated!

"Thank you to the cast and crew of Danger Zone and also to Golden Bell Awards for the love and recognition! I love you all! I probably won't be able to sleep tonight."

The accompanying photo shows his back with Fann and Zed peeking from the side. Christopher was holding a crutch on his left hand and a trophy on his right.

On Oct 18, he uploaded an image of his swollen left foot with a crutch beside it to Instagram and told fans that he wouldn't be going to the Golden Bell Awards.

During the Zoom interview, he explained that he wanted to get in better shape for the Golden Bell Awards and over-exerted himself. This led to an inflammation in an old injury sustained over 20 years ago in his left ankle.

Thankfully, the doctor said he would recover soon.

Christopher was also queried on his nationality after some overseas media reports called him a Malaysian.

He clarified that he got his Singapore citizenship a few years ago but he has always introduced himself as an actor from "xin ma" when he's overseas. The term refers to Singapore and Malaysia collectively.

"No matter my nationality then and now, I'm someone from both Malaysia and Singapore… Both places raised me and gave me great opportunities to grow," Christopher added.

In 2014, he won Best Actor in a Television Series for A Good Wife and in 2021, Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for Workers.

