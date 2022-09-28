'I lost focus': Try Guys' Ned Fulmer admits to cheating on wife with co-worker — here's the tea

Not everything needs to be tried, not even once.

Just last night (Sept 27), rumours that the Try Guys' Ned Fulmer was having an affair spread like wildfire on the interwebs.

A Reddit user claimed that they had seen Ned, 35, kissing and touching a woman in red, who was later alleged to be Alexandria Herring, the associate producer of Try Guys series Food Babies. The user also provided purported pictures of their encounter with them.

7) A Reddit user (hamilton390) claims they caught Ned doing something bad. When another user asked for proof this is what they sent: pic.twitter.com/bpNkYGgeuM — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

However, when netizens' furious speculations reached a fever pitch, the Try Guys dropped a bombshell.

In an Instagram post shared today (Sept 28), it was announced that Ned has parted ways with them.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with the Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change," the post reads.

This could be due to Ned's infidelity which was later confirmed to be true when he admitted to having a "consensual workplace relationship" on his Instagram post.

The former Try Guy posted a statement which read: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.

"I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel (his wife). The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ned is known for his "family man" image and has made his wife and children a key part of the content he creates, Forbes reported.

Perceptive fans also quickly discovered that Ned did not appear in videos for the past two weeks. Additionally, it was speculated that Ned was edited out of some recent videos.

2) So this all started when fans began noticing that Ned has not been present in some of the recent Try guys projects. Ned does not appear in the past 3 videos or intros. He also was not in the past 3 podcast episodes. pic.twitter.com/piF4RnDhaW — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

Both Alexandria and Ned were suspected to be edited out of an episode where they went with fellow Try Guy Keith Habersberger to Las Vegas.

6) Fans noticed that in this Instagram photo both Ned and Alex were in Vegas during the filming of Keith’s eat the menu episode but they do not appear in the video. Some fans also speculate that a section of the buffet was left out. pic.twitter.com/POu4W1RHq9 — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

Ned's wife, 36-year-old Ariel Fulmer, is beloved by the Try Guys community and known for designing the Try Guys' office and making frequent appearances on their YouTube videos, the New York Times reported.

According to news reports, the couple has been married since 2012 and have two sons, aged two and four this year.

Ariel herself has also released a statement on the matter: "Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot.

"Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

